Incumbent draws challenge in West Virginia 2nd congressional district

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) could be facing a first-time political candidate if she wins the Democratic Party nomination in the May primary.

Cathy Kunkel is, so far, the only Democrat in her party to file for the seat, though other candidates could make it to the ballot by the January 25 deadline.

Kunkel, a Princeton-educated public policy activist, says she refuses to take any corporate money for her campaign. She is campaigning hard on environmental and health care issues.

Kunkel hails from Kanawha County where the state capital is located. Her eastern panhandle swing is devoted to courting voters in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties, a growing part of the district which extends 300 miles all the way to the Ohio River. She plans another return to the region early next month.

Mooney has drawn one challenger from his own party, Morgan County physician Matt Hahn.

January 25 is the deadline to qualify for the ballot.