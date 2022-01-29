Increased calls to suicide hotline cause concern for WV’s call center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Calls to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline from West Virginia have recently started to increase.

First Choice services reported just last year that they received over 10,000 calls, which is a 63 percent increase from what they were receiving a few years ago.

Health officials say that before the pandemic, mental health needs were increasing, but with the new advancement of COVID-19, people’s mental health is even lower.

“A lot of people are calling our lines saying that they don’t feel connected, which I know seems like a paradox because everyone has social media and may seem more connected, Sheila Moran of First Choice Services explained.” “But people have really, not just during the pandemic, but even before that, they’ve lost some of the interconnectedness that they’ve had. It’s been a real big issue people call us discussing problems with relationships with school with their parents or family.”

If you or someone you know has mental issues, please reach out to National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.