Martinsburg Police Department investigating homicide of 18-year-old

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — The Martinsburg Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing turned homicide on Friday. Officers were tipped off about the event after receiving a call from a local hospital.

WVU Berkeley Medical Center called the police after a man suffering from a stab wound was dropped off by two people in a black sedan. This led to a traffic stop of the apparent vehicle near War Memorial Park. The two in the vehicle said that they had been with the victim at the time. Since their vehicle was involved in the incident, it was towed away by police.

Other officers responded to Stephen Street and Virginia Avenue located off Winchester Avenue or U.S. Route 11 after a witness came forward. After a preliminary investigation, police say the stabbing may have been a robbery gone wrong. The victim later died at the hospital. Some of those who were said to be involved in the incident were juveniles.

The body of the deceased was identified as 18-year-old John Wilson. His body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy in Charleston.

This investigation is ongoing.