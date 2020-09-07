In-person undergraduate classes at WVU canceled through Sept. 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In-person classes will be canceled on West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to a press release, online classes will continue as usual, as will university operations. Staff members and faculty should report to work as usual.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, all undergraduate courses in Morgantown, with the exception of those Health Sciences courses with students already engaged in clinical rotation, will move online through Friday, Sept. 25. Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in person, the school said. Additional details regarding this temporary transition will be shared later Monday afternoon.

Research activities and courses already offered online will remain unchanged, according to WVU. Campus operations in Morgantown will continue as planned, unless supervisors indicate otherwise.

This action is being undertaken only on the Morgantown campus, the release states. All activities on other WVU campuses and in counties other than Monongalia County will continue as planned.

WVU said the change in course delivery is in direct response to a recent increase in positive cases in students on the Morgantown campus, as well as concern for the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.

“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “There is increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events.”

On Sept. 6, WVU placed 29 students on immediate interim suspension amid ongoing COVID-19 investigations. The school said additional sanctions are pending. These actions followed similar announcements Sept. 2 and 3 and Aug. 20 and 26.

The university continues to work aggressively to identify others attending these large off-campus gatherings and will respond swiftly to bring charges against those found violating the Student Code of Conduct. WVU is also working with local officials to see what other measures can be implemented for those not following the rules.

Though most undergraduate classes will be delivered remotely through Friday, Sept. 25, the university said it intends to return to on-campus course delivery on Monday, Sept. 28 if conditions allow. WVU will re-evaluate the public health situation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and advise whether on-campus learning will resume. If it is deemed safe to return, on-campus learning will begin again on Monday, Sept. 28.

“If any students traveled home for the holiday weekend and have their materials to learn remotely, we ask those students to remain where they are right now,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “However, we are strongly advising students who did not travel over the weekend to remain in Morgantown during this time. We have every intention of bringing our students back to campus to resume in-person classes, but that all depends on how our campus community responds in the coming days.”

The university also will temporarily suspend and reduce the number of in-person recreational activities and further limit capacity at events planned on campus, the release explains. Additionally, more activities will be offered virtually. More information will be shared Monday afternoon regarding events and activities.

Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances, WVU said. Off-campus students should not visit campus and are asked to stay in their Morgantown area residences except when necessary.

Meanwhile, WVU reminds students, faculty and staff members to complete the daily wellness survey.

WVU’s COVID-19 testing dashboard will be updated Monday at 2 p.m. As announced last week, the dashboard now includes data about self-reported positive test results from outside WVU’s testing system, as well as isolation and quarantine information (on-campus, off-campus, Greek housing and students who have gone home) for the Morgantown campus.

Additional information and COVID-19 updates are available at WVU’s Return to Campus website.