In Berkeley County, planning for 50th anniversary of Earth Day began a decade ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an occasion devoted to protecting the Planet Earth.

The owner of a Martinsburg gallery, who is also the leader of the Arts Council in Berkeley County, started planning a decade ago to celebrate the half-century milestone of Earth Day.

Anna Howard put out a nationwide call to submit artwork in any form in the spirit of Earth Day, which would be juried under the direction of a curator from the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C. Howard is thrilled with the response and says the artwork shows the commitment of the creative community to preserving the planet.

“It goes to show that artists really continually do have this love and concern for the earth in all different forms,” says Howard, “and they want to present it in as many different forms as they can.”

The launch of Earth Day is considered to be the start of the modern environmental movement.