Iconic business in Jefferson County adjusts to ride out the pandemic

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — When the pandemic hit the eastern panhandle of West Virginia and businesses were forced to close, a coffee house in the heart of Shepherdstown decided to make the most of the down time.

Lost Dog Coffee on East German Street was approaching 25 years in business, until COVID-19 paid a visit. The fixture in the heart of this college town’s signature street for quaint little shops was at a crossroads. Known for its sourcing from an organic coffee plantation in El Salvador, and its eclectic brand of organic tea, the future for Lost Dog hung in the balance. For this Jefferson County staple to disappear, more than just merchandise would vanish with it.

Garth Janssen, owner of Lost Dog Coffee says “it’s a community hub here, a place where people can come and meet each other. It keeps people in touch with each other. People have business meetings here. Students study here. There are so many different aspects of what a coffee house does.”

Ryder Collins is about to graduate from Jefferson High School, the coronavirus permitting. He has, literally, a lifetime attachment to Lost Dog. When he was old enough to start earning a paycheck, that’s what he did, right here at the coffee shop.

Janssen, the owner, forced to shut his doors, is doing what so many of us are doing during this down time: cleaning the place, every square inch of it. As well as remodeling, devising a business plan to take Lost Dog to a new level – a reinvention of an established business.

And to help pay the rent, Janssen is cranking up his shipping and delivery of imported coffee beans.

