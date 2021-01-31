‘Ice Bowl’ tournament continues amid pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At Rotary Park in Huntington, the 24th Annual “Ice Bowl” tournament continued as scheduled with just a few minor changes.

The bad weather held off long enough for the event to be held, but the pandemic forced the organizers, “Van Man Discs”, to add in a few regulations.

This year’s tournament featured specific tee times as well as live scoring in lieu of the pandemic. Many of the competitors admitted they were concerned at first if the tournament would be held due to the pandemic. Fortunately, the park was big enough for the teams to properly social distance.



Disc golfers hit the course in Rotary Park. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

On the course, there was less snow on the ground than expected, but this year’s tournament still brought in a crowd. Several disc golfers say they were excited to compete.

It’s great. Just to be outside and good weather. As long as it’s not raining, that’s what matters. Isaac Massie, Coalgrove, Ohio resident

Cars lined the road leading up to the course with players from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia competing for not only the first place title but to also raise money for the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

While many competitors were from the tri-state, visitors, like Trevor McFadden traveled more than two hours to play. McFadden says the tournament was well worth the drive.

You ain’t playing with somebody that’s beating you by ten or twenty strokes. They pretty much put you together based on your skills. Trevor McFadden, Byesville, Ohio resident

