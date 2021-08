BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police are investigating a traffic accident on I-81 North at the 17 mile marker.

According to Berkeley County Emergency Communication Dispatch, crew received a call about a traffic accident around 3:10 p.m., where they found a tractor-trailer and a vehicle engulfed with flames. I-81 was shut down between exit 20 and exit 16 during clean-up.

Officials did not disclose if there are any injuries at this time.