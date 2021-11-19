Hunters face ammunition shortage days before West Virginia buck firearm season

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Opening day for buck firearm season in West Virginia is Monday, Nov. 29. As hunters prepare to hit the tree stand, many are facing some challenges getting all of their equipment.

A nationwide ammunition shortage is hitting hunters in the Mountain State hard because of the supply chain. With a worker shortage and shipping troubles, local gun stores are having a hard time getting and keeping supplies.

“Most of your hunting ammos, the favorites of everybody, we are out of everything there. A lot of times if we do get it on the shelf we get 10 or 20 boxes, and within 15 20 minutes it gone,” said Bruce Graley, Gun and Ammo manager at Bridgeport.

The country also saw a record amount of new gun owners last year. That means that nine million more people are now trying to buy ammo for their firearms.

Local stores say common hunting ammo and popular calibers like 9 mm and 30-30s are the hardest to find. This has left customers to turn to alternative ways to hunt.

“The supply chain is just not there for us to be able to get all the ammo that we need for everybody coming in. People are looking for alternatives, looking for shotguns and slugs, stuff like that,” said Graley.

Many sportsmen stores do not have an ammo purchase limit but ask customers to be curious to fellow hunters and not to hoard.