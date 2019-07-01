Hundreds gather for 75th anniversary of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

The tents, costumes and music were themed to be from 1944.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — This weekend was the celebration for the 75th anniversary of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

The focus of the events was to show what the town looked like back in 1944.

The town of Harpers Ferry was established after being signed into legislation by Franklin Roosevelt.

One tent set up showed the change in dogs at the national park from 1944 to 2019.

Back then, you could enlist your dog in the military and now dogs can be part of the bark program, which stands for bag you waste, always use a leash, respect wildlife, and know where you can go.

Another change was the historical buildings that now draw people into visiting the town.

“In 1944 you would have seen a lot of the buildings crumbling. The flood of 1936 almost destroyed the place,” said Autumn Cook, the public information officer for Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

The costumes, tents and music were also themed to be from 1944.