Police investigate human remains found in wooded area north of Martinsburg

BERKELY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriffs Office is investigating unidentified human remains that were found in a wooded area north of Martinsburg.

Officers responded to a wooded area along the CSX railroad tracks on Saturday around 1:30 pm to a report of human remains discovered in the area. Officials say the victim is a male that was wearing black cargo shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black in color t-shirt with “Ferrari” written on the front.

According to officials, the skeletal remains of the victim was discovered in an area that is typically occupied by homeless or transient individuals. Officials say from the rate of decomposition, it appears the individual died late spring of this year.

Officials are asking for the publics assistance in identifying the victim. Anyone with any information related to the identity of this person is asked to contact Sgt. T.M. Snyder of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 267-7000.

