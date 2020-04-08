Human remains found in Harpers Ferry, investigation ongoing

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Human remains and clothing were found near the Appalachian Trails in Harpers Ferry on Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police in Charles Town said a tree trimming service first alerted authorities to a human skull in the area. The unidentified deceased person was wearing a blue “Montgomery Ward” dress shirt, red jacket with a stripe across the chest, elastic cuffs and waistband, white Puma shoes (high-tops, size 10) and a necklace with an image of “Saint Mary” and the following saying: “O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee,” according to police.

Members of the West Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, Blue Ridge Search and Rescue Volunteer Team, and the Medical Examiner worked together to recover the remains and items. State Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information can contact Trooper First Class Morgan or Sergeant Chumley at 304-725-9779 or 304-725-9770 if you have tips.