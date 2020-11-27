How to shop safely online on Black Friday

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Black Friday shopping usually means setting an early morning alarm and waiting in long lines. While that may still be the case, many are turning to online shopping this holiday season.

The West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning shoppers that now more than ever scams and fraud pose a threat to shoppers.

With it being prime holiday shopping time, he has some tips to keep you safe while shopping those sales.

Some shoppers have already gotten a head start on their holiday shopping like Turquoise Kelley. But like many others, she plans to stay in on Black Friday and shop online.

“I’ve done some, I plan on doing most of it online and not going out. I would prefer being out in the stores, but I would like to take less risks at this point considering everything that is going on.”

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has recovered almost $400 million dollars in fraud-related cases since 2013 and wants people to be aware of potential scams while browsing the sales.

Attorney General Morrisey advises people to always look over the return policy of an item and to know the window where you can return the item. He also warns people to ignore unsolicited offers.

“Don’t respond to unsolicited offers… Make sure you’re working with reputable companies and you know that the website you’re working with has some veracity to it. Also when you’re paying online, use a reputable service like PayPal or something you’re familiar with.”

Whether you plan to shop in stores or online, Attorney General Morrisey wants people to stay vigilant and protect their identity while shopping this holiday season.