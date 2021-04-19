How many people need to be vaccinated before we reach herd immunity?

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — Over a quarter of the country’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While this puts Americans in a much better spot than three months ago, there is still a long way to go. Experts estimate the country needs 50 to 80% of the population to be vaccinated before we can ultimately reach herd immunity. This presents a challenge for states like West Virginia, which began the vaccine rollout incredibly well but is now facing a major wall of vaccine hesitancy.

For residents growing tired of the pandemic and mask mandates, governor Jim Justice had this to say.

“The ticket to getting rid of those masks is one word: vaccine. Just vaccine. We’ve got to get vaccinated,” Justice said during a Monday press conference.

Almost 40% of U.S. residents have gotten at least one dose, so in a few weeks, the country will reach the estimated herd immunity minimum threshold.

