How are people selected for COVID-19 vaccine after pre-registration?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that everyone is allowed to pre-register to receive the coronavirus vaccine through the DHHR’s web portal, many West Virginians are wondering how the state sorts and prioritizes people who have signed up.

During Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination, said that the state is still very much focused on age.

Though people under the age of 65 may have underlying conditions that could make them more susceptible to the virus, age is the main known factor when determining an individual’s risk for severe disease, hospitalization or even death.

Once everyone registered in the 65+ group is vaccinated, then others in lower age groups will be able to receive their vaccines.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.