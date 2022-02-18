House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame.

West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with a state military hall of fame.

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams would be a shoo-in. But the bill lists a number of other honors such as distinguished crosses, purple hearts, and silver and bronze stars. Delegate Mike Honaker, who also served in the Marine Corps, says it’s a great idea.

“I think it was George Washington, when he was president, who said that our ability to recruit individuals to serve in our military in the future will be largely based on how we regard and honor those who have served in the past,” said Del. Mike Honaker, (R) Greenbrier and a Marine Corps veteran.

“We can never do too much for our veterans. And if we have an opportunity to do something to honor those who have served with valor, this is the time to do it,” said Del. David Kelly, (R) Tyler.

West Virginia has the highest rate of military service per capita in the nation. Right now its uncertain if the military hall of fame will be housed on the capitol complex, or another location. The bill goes to the State Senate next.

If the military hall of fame is approved, the state secretary of homeland security would appoint a committee to take applications from worthy veterans or surviving family members.