House and Senate officials discuss what they need to complete the final phase of Corridor H

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman Alex Mooney held a press call Wednesday to discuss what needs to be done to complete “Corridor H”.

The roadway project will extend 157 miles from a portion of northern Virginia into central West Virginia. It is being constructed from Interstate 79 in Weston eastward across the Allegheny Mountains to I-81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

They say the final section of the project is going to be the most difficult due to natural challenges. Senator Capito says the only way to complete the project is coming up with creative solutions.

Part of that, is for surrounding states that will travel on Corridor H to think about trading in their unused highway dollars to Appalachian Highway Development.

Officials say they still need $800 million to finish the project in West Virginia.