Hospice center limits visitation

KEARNEYSVILLE, W Va. (WDVM) — Hospice of the Panhandle is updating their visitor policy, starting Friday at their inpatient facility.
The hospice center is only allowing two visitors at a time for patients who are imminently dying. All visitors will be screened at the facility’s entrance to see if they have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms. The facility will also be reducing service for grief meeting groups but will still allow one-on-one grief appointments.
Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle says they will facilitate family members and friends seeing their loved one by using technology such as Facetime.
