Horse back riding as a social distance activity

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The pandemic makes it hard to do things with friends and family but horse riding might be a great social distancing activity.

Many people have been gravitating to horse back riding to create a fun way to spend time with friends and family, while social distancing.

Some say the horses allow them to focus their attention on nature and ease their mind off of stress while still being among loved ones.

Horses have also been used as therapy animals, to help people with depression or anxiety calm their mind. Some horse back riding takes your mind off of stress from the pandemic, and allows to connect with loved ones and social distance.







“For the last several months we’ve been locked up in the house and this was one of the first things we could do, we were out in the woods, getting on our horses, getting some activity but still being spaced out from people and still not having a big crowd around us,” said D.C. resident Darin Foster.

Many people highly recommend horse back riding especially at a time like this.

