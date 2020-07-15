Honor Alliance Inc. opens up all services to community members

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.VA. (WDVM)– Martinsburg’s Honor Alliance CORP support group recently moved online but this time, they’re opening their services up to anyone who’s experiencing anxiety or working through a traumatic event.

The founders of Honor Alliance are Kenny and Simone Hawthorne who dedicated their program for the families living through traumatic events. Kenny is a military veteran who suffers from PTSD and says it takes his entire family to work through it with him. Most importantly, learn how to help him heal. In return, they believe they can help encourage any family and loved ones to work through traumatic experiences.

“My husband has severe PTSD and it almost broke up our marriage,” said Simone. “I started learning and figuring out that he’s not a mean person, he just went through a traumatic event and it takes the whole family to learn how to help.”

Kenny and Simone designed programs directed at helping the person experiencing a traumatic event but also help the families heal as well. The Hawthorne’s say people suffering from PTSD may feel isolated in the pandemic, so online services are available to ensure they have immediate help at any moment.

