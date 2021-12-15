Homegrown talents receive $10k scholarship for 2022 US Senate Youth Program

CHARLESTON. W.Va. (WDVM) — A pair of West Virginia high school students were selected and will represent the state, joining Sen. Manchin III and Sen. Capito during the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) to be held March 6 – 9, 2022.

Anna Walter of Jefferson County and Brandon Frazier of Wayne County will be a part of the 104 national student delegates that will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies. Anna and Brandon were chosen from the state’s top student leaders. The student delegates will participate in online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a Supreme Court justice, officials of cabinet agencies, and top representatives of the national media, among others, during the program week.

Anna Walter, a senior at Washington High School, is the District Governor of the West Virginia Key Club. Walter is also a volunteer tennis coach for the Jefferson Girls’ Tennis Team and the National Honor Society’s historian. She has frequently donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund, which raises funds to vaccinate children around the world. Walter also contributes his time to Boxes for Bravery, an initiative that creates “get well” kits for cancer sufferers.

Walter intends to major in nursing and minor in political science at a four-year university. She wants to be a nurse practitioner and eventually a senator in the United States.

Brandon Frazier, a senior at Spring Valley High School, is the president of the Spanish Honor Society. Frazier is also a football player for his local school team and a member of the National Honor Society. He works as a programmer and graphic designer for WV ALLSTAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing STEM education in West Virginia. His football squad has participated in a number of community service projects, including raising funds for a family in need.

Frazier is working to establish new organizations at his school in order to enhance ACT and SAT test scores and give greater educational options for his students. He wants to go to college and become a lawyer. In the future, Frazier hopes to serve as a congressman for the state of West Virginia.

Ms. Logan Jordan, a Milton resident who attends Cabell Midland High School, and Mr. Erik Cochrane, a Man native who attends Man High School, were chosen as alternates for the 2022 program.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be held online.