MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Small businesses have been hit the hardest from the pandemic. But after two years, businesses are finally getting back to face-to-face meetings.

The Roundhouse in Martinsburg will be home to vendors who all call the Eastern Panhandle home. The show will feature booths ranging from kitchen and bathroom remodels, roofing and tiling services, and even patio construction.

Martinsburg Mayor and Executive Officer of the Eastern Panhandle Home Builders Association Kevin Knowles explains that as spring rolls around, it’s typically the time when people start projects on their homes. He says the show will not only give them potential ideas but more importantly, meet and talk with local businesses in the area.

“This is an opportunity now for them to come out behind the screens, behind the Zoom and all the Skype calls to be able to meet with their customers and have that social interaction back to getting things back to normal here,” Knowles said.

He also highlighted that the home show is celebrating its 25th year while also returning after a 2-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He says one of the goals of the home show is to create a space where homeowners can find new ideas between local business owners.

“All the businesses, whether it be real estate, mortgage companies, construction companies, remodeling companies together to show their work and to be able to network so they can start doing business here in the spring now,” Knowles explained.

Kurt Tiegs, the owner of Mountaineer Kitchens and Baths, says his company of around 20 employees was lucky they were able to work during the pandemic. He and his employees were able to safely continue home improvement projects for clients while staying safe but supply chain issues are leading to setbacks during remodels.

“Simple things like PVC materials, conduits, electrical boxes, and things like that are hard to get because they’re not in the stores,” Tiegs explained. “Then with the inflation; gas prices going up has made prices go up, and in order to keep up with being able to do that our prices had to go up and so in turn, the homeowners’ price has to go up.”

The home show will be held this Saturday and Sunday, March 26 & 27 at the Roundhouse in Martinsburg. For hours and more information, please visit the official website.