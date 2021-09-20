Holiday season may find shoppers getting sticker shock this year

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — As days begin to get cooler, the holidays are not that far off. Shoppers are already experiencing some anxiety about setting that Thanksgiving table.

A lot has to do with the shortage of truck drivers to bring turkeys to market and processing plants that just don’t have enough workers. Fires and heat in California have hurt farmers out west, storms in Louisiana have shut down sugar cane refineries and power outages in Texas last winter have hurt package manufacturers hard. What do consumers in the mountain state have to say?

“I’m concerned,” says Kathy Monroe of Falling Waters, West Virginia. “I notice the shelves are very empty. Groceries have gone up tremendously in the last year. So definitely it’s hitting everyone hard.”

The overheated U.S. export market for farm products is also adding to holiday anxiety by driving up domestic demand, leading to higher prices.