Hiker reported missing in the McGowan Mountain area of Fernow Forest in Tucker County

PARSONS, W.Va. — A man has gone missing during a hike in the Fernow Experimental Forest section of the Monongahela National Forest, near Parsons.

According to the Tucker County 911 Communications Center, the hiker is a 68-year-old man who began his hike on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., and was last known to be in the McGowan Mountain area of the Fernow Experimental Forest.

Mutiple agencies, made up of the Parsons, Thomas, Davis, Canaan Valley volunteer fire departments; Tucker County EMS; and the National Forest Service, are currently searching for the hiker, according to the comm center.

The missing man is believed to be in good health, and officials with the comm center said that he was prepared for the weather conditions.