Highway bill advances to Senate floor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — America’s Transportation Act of 2019 has advanced to the Senate floor.

According to United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the legislation was approved by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW). Capito is a member of the organization and has high hopes for the bill.

“If the federal government is making one federal decision instead of ten, it will close the timeline that it takes to build these but also the money that it takes because the longer it rolls out, the more expensive it is,” Capito said.

EPW reported that this act is the largest amount of funding which would provide highway re-authorization legislation in history. The bill approves $287 billion from the Highway Trust Fund over five years to invest in roads and bridges across the nation.

The bill supports various existing initiatives such as the Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects program, and the Technology and Innovation Deployment Program by increasing funding.

The bill also funds new initiatives such as a program to protect roads and bridges from natural disasters, and establishes a competitive grant for state funding to increase hydrogen, natural gas, and electric vehicle fueling infrastructure.

The bill is expected to hit the Senate floor in the fall.