HHS awards over $1.8 billion to combat opioid crisis

The CDC wants to prevent misuse, overdose, and death from opioids

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $1 billion across each state.

As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to prevent as much misuse, overdose, and death from opioids as possible. United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito is also in support of the fight against what President Donald Trump considers a national epidemic.

For West Virginia, the first grant for $28,027,511 was awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and then $7,357,388 was awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) giving the state a total of $35,384,899.

To see the full list of states and their awards, visit here.

HHS reported that it “modernize regulations that can pose significant barriers to caring for Americans struggling with substance use disorders, including opioid addiction, to make sure they get the effective, coordinated care they need.”