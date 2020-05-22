Here is where you can schedule West Virginia DMV in-person appointments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced appointments are now available through the DMV website.

Starting Tuesday, May 26, 2020, ten DMV office locations will offer appointments for service to be completed in-person, such as customers who need to take their driver knowledge or skills test or to transfer an out-of-state driver’s license.

The following locations will be available for appointments:

• Kanawha City / Charleston

• Winfield

• Beckley

• Charles Town / Kearneysville

• Huntington

• Moundsville

• Fairmont

• Flatwoods

• Romney

• Parkersburg

Skills testing will be offered at nine locations, all listed above minus the Winfield office.

New courses have been developed allowing the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle.

“We will be focusing on the services that must be done in-person, including transactions for customers who need to obtain an original identification card, salesperson testing, changes to ID cards or driver’s licenses, and driver knowledge and skills testing,” Commissioner of the WV DMV Everett Frazier said.

Commissioner Frazier added, “We are excited to be resuming these services and look forward to serving the citizens of West Virginia again in-person. We thank them for their patience and continue to encourage the use of our online services and our kiosks for those transactions that don’t have to be done in-person.”

Customers may visit the DMV appointment website to schedule one.

For more information, please visit the DMV website or call 1-800-642-9066.