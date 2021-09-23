Here are the winners of the fourth ‘Do it for Babydog Round 2’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE (1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 23): Below is the list of winners of the fourth drawing for Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog” West Virginia vaccine lottery.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 23, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Currence, Buckhannon

Samuel Smith, Charleston

Danielle Stephenson, Charles Town

Chazz Grady, St. Albans

Maggie Hill, Charleston



Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Mathew Furbee, Fairmont



Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Patrick Dye, Big Bend

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Natalie Morgan, New Haven

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Jodi Campbell, Belle

Carli Withrow, Scott Depot



WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Kim Athey, Kearneysville

Genia Byus, Point Pleasant

Larry Hylton, Fairmont



Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin

Robin Skeens, West Hamlin

Robert Springer, Moundsville



Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Harold Arbaugh, Ansted

Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport

Bernard Farrell, Newburg

Rose Preston, Secondcreek

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce the fourth set of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

We will share the winners with you in this story as they are announced. Last week, Justice went around the state with his English Bulldog, Babydog, to surprise some of the winners with their prizes.

This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.

The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

The winners for the fifth drawing will be announced Thursday, Sept. 30.

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.