Here are the second ‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery drawing winners

Tracy Brownell was presented a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck by Governor Jim Justice and Babydog as part of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office)

UPDATE: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office has announced some “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery winners for June 30.

The governor’s office has not yet announced winners for the $1,000,000 prize or the pickup trucks. His office says to “stay tuned” for additional prize announcements.

The College Scholarship, Lifetime Hunting License, Lifetime Fishing License, Custom Hunting Rifle, Custom Hunting Shotgun and State Park Weekend Getaway winners and one of the Custom Truck winners for the June 30 drawing include:

Custom Truck Winners

Tracy Brownell, Frankford

College Scholarship Winners

Jenna Atwell, Paynesville

Brendon Lee, Falling Waters

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside

Andrea Lamb, Weston

Donna Montgomery, Masontown

Paul O’Dell, Canvas

Floyd Teter, Terra Alta

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Patrick Bowles, Ashford

Abigail Mullins, Alderson

William Perkins, Washington

Keith Reed, Matoaka

Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Aimee Cain, Elkins

Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes

Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth

Donald Reed, Princeton

Jason Vance, Beckley

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

David Abraham, Charleston

Crystal Lockhart, Winfield

Marvin Maynar, Verdunville

Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg

David White, Ravenswood

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Darrell Adkins, Lorado

Larry Arbogas, Scarbro

Judith Ash, Salem

Michelle Barr, New Haven

Amber Blankenship, Wheeling

Marion Brewer, Comfort

Tina Browning, Milton

Tracy Gore, Accoville

Renea Hetrick, Morgantown

Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville

James Jackson, Gassaway

Mark Klug, Wheeling

Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling

Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant

Robert McMahon, Follansbee

Robin Myers, Lumberport

Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg

Janet Slider, Paden City

Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg

Pete Stark, Huntington

Brian Tephabock, Masontown

Shane Tyree, Beaver

Steven Utley, Lost Creek

Robert Waskey, Ravenswood

Mary Anne Young, Nitro

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The announcement date for the next batch of West Virginia’s “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery winners is Wednesday, June 30, and we will stream the announcement right here on wowktv.com.

Justice will announce the winners of the $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns on Wednesday, June 30.

If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still five more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.