Here are the second ‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery drawing winners

UPDATE: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office has announced some “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery winners for June 30.
The governor’s office has not yet announced winners for the $1,000,000 prize or the pickup trucks. His office says to “stay tuned” for additional prize announcements.
The College Scholarship, Lifetime Hunting License, Lifetime Fishing License, Custom Hunting Rifle, Custom Hunting Shotgun and State Park Weekend Getaway winners and one of the Custom Truck winners for the June 30 drawing include:
Custom Truck Winners
Tracy Brownell, Frankford
College Scholarship Winners
Jenna Atwell, Paynesville
Brendon Lee, Falling Waters
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside
Andrea Lamb, Weston
Donna Montgomery, Masontown
Paul O’Dell, Canvas
Floyd Teter, Terra Alta
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Patrick Bowles, Ashford
Abigail Mullins, Alderson
William Perkins, Washington
Keith Reed, Matoaka
Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Aimee Cain, Elkins
Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes
Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth
Donald Reed, Princeton
Jason Vance, Beckley
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
David Abraham, Charleston
Crystal Lockhart, Winfield
Marvin Maynar, Verdunville
Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg
David White, Ravenswood
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Darrell Adkins, Lorado
Larry Arbogas, Scarbro
Judith Ash, Salem
Michelle Barr, New Haven
Amber Blankenship, Wheeling
Marion Brewer, Comfort
Tina Browning, Milton
Tracy Gore, Accoville
Renea Hetrick, Morgantown
Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville
James Jackson, Gassaway
Mark Klug, Wheeling
Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling
Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant
Robert McMahon, Follansbee
Robin Myers, Lumberport
Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg
Janet Slider, Paden City
Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg
Pete Stark, Huntington
Brian Tephabock, Masontown
Shane Tyree, Beaver
Steven Utley, Lost Creek
Robert Waskey, Ravenswood
Mary Anne Young, Nitro
If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still five more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.