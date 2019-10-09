Help available for livestock farmers affected by drought

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An emergency program to help livestock farmers in West Virginia was approved by the West Virginia Conservation Agency on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Due to the recent drought conditions, farmers may be eligible to apply for cost-share funding to buy water tanks and fittings to provide water for their animals.
Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) declared a state of emergency in early October because of the shortage of rainfall in all 55 counties. All areas of the southern part of the state are suffering from moderate or severe drought conditions.
The program from the state conservation agency provides 50 percent of the total cost for water tanks and fittings. The maximum reimbursement is $400 per farmer. The program will reimburse tanks and fittings dating back to Sept. 1, 2019 if the farmer provides receipts and documentation.
The tanks may be filled with water from various sources and are to be used solely for the purpose of supplying drinking water for livestock. Interested farmers should contact their local conservation districts.
List of Local Conservation Districts
- In Kanawha County, the Capitol Conservation District. Phone number is (304) 759-0736 and email is CCD@wvca.us.
- In Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties, the Eastern Panhandle Conservation District. Phone number is (304) 263-4376 and email is EPCD@wvca.us.
- In Braxton, Clay, Nicholas and Webster counties, the Elk Conservation District. Phone is (304) 765-2535 and email is ECD@wvca.us.
- In Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties, the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District. Phone is (304) 645-6173 and email is GVCD@wvca.us.
- In Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties, the Guyan Conservation District. Phone is (304) 528-5718 and email is GCD@wvca.us.
- In Calhoun, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties, the Little Kanawha Conservation District. Phone is (304) 422-9088 and email is LKCD@wvca.us.
- In Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, the Monongahela Conservation District. Phone is (304) 296-0081 and email is MCD@wvca.us.
- In Brooke, Hancock, Marshall and Ohio counties, the Northern Panhandle Conservation District. Phone is (304) 238-1231 and email is NPCD@wvca.us
- In Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Pendleton counties, the Potomac Valley Conservation District. Phone is (304) 822-5174 and email is PVCD@wvca.us.
- In Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties, the Southern Conservation District. Phone is (304) 253-0261 and email is SCD@wvca.us.
- In Barbour, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties, the Tygarts Valley Conservation District. Phone is (304) 457-3026 and email is TVCD@wvca.us.
- In Pleasants, Tyler and Wetzel counties, the Upper Ohio Conservation District. Phone is (304) 758-2512 and email is UOCD@wvca.us.
- In Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison and Lewis counties, the West Fork Conservation District. Phone is (304) 627-2160 and email is WFCD@wvca.us.
- In Jackson, Mason and Putnam counties, the Western Conservation District. Phone is (304) 675-3054 and email is WCD@wvca.us.
