Hedgesville man dies from 2-vehicle collision

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — a Hedgesville man died Monday night after a 2-vehicle accident on Williamsport Pike near Bedington Crossroads in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police identified the victim as Minas Marangos, 62. According to their investigation of the incident, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Marangos was struck head-on by 60-year-old David Kirby who crossed the centerline on Williamsport Pike for reasons unknown to police at this time.

Police said Kirby was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Berkeley Medical Center. Marangos was airlifted to Inova Alexandria Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.