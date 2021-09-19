Hedgesville man dead in motorcycle accident

West Virginia State Police have made three arrests in connection with the death of Marvin Todd Hansrote this month. His body was found on the property where he lived in Inwood.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — A motorcyclist is dead after swerving to miss farm equipment on Buck Hill Rd. outside of Gerrardstown Saturday afternoon.

Michael Neal, 28, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was riding southbound along Buck Hill Road along the centerline. A farm truck was hauling equipment that exceeded the width of the northbound lane. As the motorcycle came over a hill, the biker swerved to miss but was displaced from the bike and struck the oncoming equipment in a head-on collision.

Troopers from the Martinsburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the scene on the 1330 block of Buck Hill Road at 4:16 p.m. Neal was pronounced dead by responding emergency medical service personnel.