HealthNet Aeromedical Services recognized nationally

HealthNet Aeromedical Services has the capability to perform specialized procedures in the air

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — HealthNet Aeromedical Services was awarded ‘Program if the Year” for the above and beyond care it provides.

According to health officials, The Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS), selected the organization as Air Medical Program of the Year. It was announced through HealthNet’s Facebook page earlier this week.

There are a total of eight bases across West Virginia that offer medical flight services through HealthNet Aeromedical Services. One of those bases is located in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Flight Nurse Jennifer Landis expressed how proud she was to play a role in the organization’s recent honor.

Landis said that during flight assignments, the helicopter used is typically as high as two- to eight-thousand feet in the air at cruise. She added that the aircraft is also instrument capable so they can fly in the clouds while being directed by air traffic control.

According to a press release, the Program of the Year award, sponsored by Airbus, recognizes an emergency medical transport service that has demonstrated a high level of patient care, management prowess, high quality leadership among other factors. The organization, which is based out of Charleston, West Virginia has partnered with other tertiary care hospitals in West Virginia to support HealthNet Aeromedical Services. The facility based in Martinsburg is considered a tenant housed at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. It’s direct hospital is WVU Medicine.

The communications department associated with HealthNet Aeromedical Services reporter that the organization is a not-for-profit critical care transport system owned and operated by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

The actual award will be presented in November at the AAMS Air Medical Transport Conference being held in Atlanta, Georgia.