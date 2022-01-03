Health officials advise precautions as COVID infections surge in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia starts the new year with a surge in positive COVID cases.

The Mountain State hit a single-day record last week of confirmed daily cases that have more than tripled since then. The state now has its highest positivity caseload since October, with 31 COVID deaths, pushing the statewide total to over 53-hundred since the start of the pandemic. Except for Wyoming, no other state has a comparable ratio of deaths to vaccination rate, roughly 17 deaths per 100,000 with a statewide vaccination rate under 50 percent. The Berkeley-Morgan County health department director doubles down on the best advice.

“Definitely, keep away from large crowds of people, keep social distance,” says Bill Kearns, Director of the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department. “Wear a face covering when you’re out and about and the most important thing is get vaccinated.”

While West Virginia has so many average monthly deaths tied to so low a vaccination rate, Vermont has the nation’s highest vaccination rate paired with the lowest mortality rate in the U.S.