Health department prepares COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is no definite date for when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready. But the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is preparing a plan for how they’ll distribute the vaccines and who will get them first.

Kanawha Charleston Health Department, Charleston, WV

State health leaders in West Virginia asked the county to come up with a plan by November 15.

They’ve already taken steps to get ready, including making extra room for storage, working out ways to transport the vaccines, and building partnerships with community partners like hospitals and pharmacies for quick distribution.

“Long term care facilities, health care workers, front line workers and first responders, getting that workforce out and protecting them so that we can get the vaccine out to the general public,” Dr. Sherri Young explained when asked who will be first in line for the vaccine. She said the vaccine won’t be readily available to the public for a while, which is why having a clear plan for who needs it most is so important.

While the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t ready yet, health officials are strongly encouraging people to get the flu vaccine.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will distribute flu vaccines this Saturday at eight different locations. To find out the times and locations click here.