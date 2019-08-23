Health concerns are being battled with proper education

"We have to start where the problem is to fix it properly."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– According to the West Virginia Department of Human Health and Resources, the state’s obesity rate is higher than the national rate by 25%. However, WVU Medicine is battling health concerns with proper education.

WVU Medicine is hosting several healing from within sessions with patients to educate them on how to properly fight diabetes, pre-diabetes and obesity all with a low-carb approach. The class is aimed at keeping methods simple and non-destructive to everyday life and their progress is measured by weekly results.

“The diseases that we’re dealing with in West Virginia, most of them are ‘foodable’, if we were to use a word, not druggable,” said WVU Professor of Medicine Dr. Mark Cucuzella. “So if we fix the food environment, it can go a long way to making the problem go away.” Meaning, the diseases can be treated by changing diets instead of taking medicine.

Sessions will be held until December for long-lasting results.