Harpers Ferry woman found dead in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police have found the body of a Harpers Ferry woman in Martinsburg on December 28.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper located Nancy Lee Dougherty, 35, inside of a vehicle on South Church Street.

According to an investigation, Dougherty was last seen entering a hotel in Berkeley County on December 16. The family reported her missing approximately a week later.

Results of the autopsy are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Morgan at 304-725-9779.