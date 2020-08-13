Harpers Ferry town council hopes to focus on zoning issues

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — It has been a rough year for the town of Harpers Ferry.

Its town council election from June 2019 wasn’t resolved until just recently, with legal challenges that took the matter all the way up to the West Virginia Supreme Court. But the council has finally settled in and now faces a controversial development issue: the proposed “Hilltop House,” a luxury inn overlooking the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers. Zoning issues are complicating the project. But merchants at the shopping and dining venues in the lower part of the town are hoping the council will come to a resolution.

“We think it may bring more business to us,” says Glenda Dilly an innkeeper assistant. “Something like that. There’ll be people trickling down to this lower area [of town]. So we’re very excited and hoping that everything goes okay and we get it open.”

Town council just this week fired its chief legal officer and is recruiting a replacement.

