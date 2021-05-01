Harpers Ferry Spring, Sugar, and Sweets Extravaganza

Harpers Ferry, Wva. (WDVM) — On Saturday, Harpers Ferry’s True Treats Historic Candy store hosted an event called the “Spring, Sugar, and Sweets Extravaganza”.

The event showcased the historic history of sugar in North America. The True Treats Historic Candy was founded by a group of researchers that study the history and stories of candy recipes dating back to 1591. The group has researched 400 to 500 different recipes.

In the 1500s, candies were primarily made out of plants. Medicines and teas were considered plants until sugar became a treat in itself.

The group doesn’t actually make the candy themselves, instead, they ask candy makers to help recreate the old-time recipes they find. However, the group does sell the finished product so you can experience what was considered candy back in our nation’s history.