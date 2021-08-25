Harpers Ferry National Park Services celebrates their 105th birthday

Harpers Ferry Celebreting 105th National Park’s Birthday.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The National Park Services celebrated their 105th birthday, and Harper’s Ferry was part of the Festivities.

The event — also called Founder’s Day by Park rangers — showcased Harpers Ferry extensive history dating back to the nations founding up to the civil rights era. One example would be Lewis and Clark expedition, the Civil War battlefields and John Brown’s raid to name a few. For all that attended the event, the park waved their entrance fees so any could come and attend Harpers Ferry’s history.

