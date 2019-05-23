Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is celebrating its 75th anniversary Video

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. - This year Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Park officials say they are observing the occasion all year round. Since February, the park has launched a monthly speaker series where people come once a month to talk about the significant history of the park. This Saturday, Dr. Merritt Roe Smith will speak about the Harpers Ferry Armory. Park officials say it's important to honor the 75th anniversary because many people worked hard to establish the park.

"Over the last seven decades the park service has really turned it into and preserved and maintained a park that visitors come to today," said Cathy Baldau, executive director for the Harpers Ferry Park Association.

"We're going to talk about 1944 what it was like when the park was formed and what the National Park Service has done for the past 75 years," said Autumn Cook, the Public Information Officer for the park.