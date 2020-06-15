Harpers Ferry must count remaining ballots from 2019 town election, WV Supreme Court rules

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va (WDVM) — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the Harpers Ferry Town Council must count four provisional ballots from last year’s municipal election that the council threw out over technical errors.

The Harpers Ferry Board of Canvasser refused to count the four ballots from the June 11, 2019 election because they said the voters names were not contained in the Harpers Ferry poll book, according to court documents. Council candidates Nancy Case and Deborah McGee contested the election results because of the uncounted ballots.

On Monday, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said the technical errors were caused by “DMV and Post Office blunders,” and that the four votes will be counted. The state supreme court determined that all four individuals were legal residents of the Town of Harpers Ferry on the date of the election, and each was entitled to vote, according to a press release sent by Warner’s office.

The town presented its arguments before the court on May 19, 2020, and the courts’ decision was unanimous. Warner said that two of the current council members can potentially lose their seats once the four ballots are included in the count.

“The state Supreme Court affirms what we argued all along – that technical errors should not be used to deny someone the right to vote,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Small town elections are the bedrock of our democracy, and I hope this decision underscores that those who fail to count a legitimately cast ballot run afoul of the fundamental underpinnings of our legal system.”

The Town Council of Harpers Ferry consists of the Mayor, Recorder, and five members of Council. Each is elected to two-year terms.

