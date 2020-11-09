Harpers Ferry Middle School closes temporarily following COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — In-person learning has been suspended at Harpers Ferry Middle School for November 9th and 10th after three positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the school.

Jefferson County Schools says this is the first instance of positive COVID-19 cases in the school system. According to Jefferson County Schools, the cases were a result of community spread and not spread within the school. The school will go through a deep clean while staff at Jefferson County Health Department work to complete contact tracing.

Students will be doing remote learning on the days when the school is closed. Laptops are available for drive-through pick-up in the bus loop at Harpers Ferry Middle School on November 9th and 10th from 8 am- 2 pm.

The school is expected to hear from the health department on Wednesday for further guidance on the situation and hopes to reopen for in-person learning later this week.