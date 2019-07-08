Harpers Ferry man stabbed after altercation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Deputies say an altercation between two men resulted in the victim suffering serious stab wounds.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the area of River Crest Road shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Investigators say a 37-year-old male from Harpers Ferry was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arm.

According to deputies, the victim’s friends knocked on a nearby residents door asking for help.

Deputies say the search for the suspect has come to a close: “Deputies narrowed it down to one suspect,” said Chief Deputy, Ronald Fletcher of the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story.