Harpers Ferry man gets third DUI after sending three people to the hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Harpers Ferry man is facing multiple charges, including a DUI after a crash in West Virginia.

The sheriffs office says the crash involved two cars and happened Saturday night at the intersection of Old Cave Road and Kabletown Road. Investigators say when they arrived on scene one victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be ok. Two other victims in the car sustained minor injuries.



Police say Ronald Helms, 26, was one of the drivers and failed a sobriety test. They say he was driving with a revoked license and had two previous DUI convictions. He was taken into custody and is being held at the eastern regional jail. The crash is still under investigation.