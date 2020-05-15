Harpers Ferry looks to future, inviting visitors back for break from cabin fever

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Crews in the charming Potomac River town of Harpers Ferry are working towards repairing a bridge from a train wreck that happened last year.

CSX railroad is trying to repair the bridge over the river that was damaged in December from a derailment.

As if a project of this magnitude isn’t enough, Mayor Wayne Bishop is working with the West Virginia Department of Highways on a strategy to prevent rockslides along U.S. Route 340. And though the National Park Service has yet to reopen its sights in the town — the C & O Canal and Appalachian Trail — the mayor and town council are gradually starting to welcome visitors to this special destination in the eastern panhandle.

“Jefferson County is still rated as a hotspot here in the state so we’re being very careful, taking cautious slow steps as we seek to start to reopen,” Bishop said.

And Bishop says he expects the railroad bridge repair to be completed in the not too distant future.

“CSX and their subcontractors will be working on the bridge,” says Bishop “and hopefully by this summer it will be completed.”

But with the weekend coming, Police Chief John Brown is ready to welcome visitors.



“We won’t have a lot of back-up,” says the chief. “We’ll have a manageable flow of traffic. And we’ll be making sure that everyone can stay safe and maintain their social distancing.”

The town soon expects to have talented leadership to head up its parks and recreation commission. It is forging partnerships with neighboring towns on collaborative policing in Jefferson County and coordinating with the National Park Service on plans to reopen the historic sites it manages

Mayor Bishop says repair work on the footbridge across the Potomac to Maryland Heights will begin next week.