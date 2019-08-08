Handmade items stolen from Jefferson County family business

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Lawrence Crouse Workshop lost over $20,000 worth of handmade furniture after burglars struck recently.

Over 16 pieces of goods were stolen including handmade desks, tables, and chairs.

“For us just to wake up the next morning and all these pieces to just vanish in the middle of the night is just really, really disheartening,” said son Abe Crouse.

Father and son Lawrence and Abe have been running the business, which has been in Jefferson County for more than 40 years.

Most of the items stolen were built with Tiger Maple, Abe says the wood is expensive. Abe says 25% of the stolen pieces were already paid for by customers.

“Someone who did this has the knowledge, that knows what this kind of furniture can potentially go for,” said Abe.

The family-owned business is now trying to move forward and retrieve whatever is left.

To note, each of the items have their trademark “Lawrence Crouse” logo visibly pressed or burned into them.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.