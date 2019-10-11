Halloween drive helps children in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — For many children, being able to wear a costume for Halloween may be the biggest treat of all.

For the second year, Washington High School’s leadership class in Charles Town is collecting gently used or new costumes to give to children at Blue Ridge Primary and Elementary School.

“It’ll be exciting to see how it’s grown,” said Ethan Brady, a senior at Washington High.

Brady helped out at the Halloween drive last year. He says, just taking a look around, there’s more costumes to go around in its second year.

About 100 costumes were collected last year.

Deana Thorsell is with one of several local businesses in town helping to collect costumes before the clothes are handed out to treat kids in need. She helped out at last years and said, “We were able to see first hand, the joy, the happiness that the parents that there were costumes for their children.”

Organizers say they hope to expand the Halloween costume drive to other schools in the county.