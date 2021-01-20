Green returns to County Alert System map as more vaccines come to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in 2021, a West Virginia county is green on the County Alert System map. McDowell County dropped from yellow to green with a current percent positivity rate of 2.87%.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The last time the state saw a county in green was Calhoun County on New Year’s Eve. the county moved to yellow Jan. 1.

The state’s map lists 15 counties in red. Those include Mingo, Boone, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Berkeley, Preston, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie and Wirt counties. Mercer, Fayette and Clay counties are gold, while Monongalia, Taylor, Lewis, Tucker and Mineral counties are yellow. The remaining 32 counties are in orange.

West Virginia has also received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since yesterday. West Virginia now has a total of 156,300 doses allotted as first doses, up from the 132,700 reported yesterday. The state also has 75,500 doses allotted as second doses, up nearly 50,000 from the 28,275 the state had previously received.

COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 20, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 21 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,836 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old male from Fayette County, a 46-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 82-year-old male from Wood County, an 86-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 55-year-old female from Mercer County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, an 85-year-old female from Jackson County, a 75-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, a 59-year-old male from Cabell County, an 87-year-old male from Mercer County, a 92-year-old male from Harrison County, a 92-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old female from Fayette County, an 89-year-old female from Mercer County, an 88-year-old male from Preston County, an 81-year-old male from Upshur County, and a 65-year-old male from Marion County.

As of 10 a.m. Jan. 20, the state is also reporting 857 new cases in the past 24 hours with a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.70% and a current cumulative rate of 5.52%. Out of a total of 1,784,787 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19, the state has recorded 111,677 positive cases over the course of the pandemic. 26,217 of those cases remain active and 83,624 West Virginians have recovered.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 20, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 655 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 161 of those patients are in the ICU and 79 are on ventilators.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,018), Berkeley (8,227), Boone (1,315), Braxton (694), Brooke (1,801), Cabell (6,556), Calhoun (191), Clay (306), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,204), Gilmer (539), Grant (932), Greenbrier (2,083), Hampshire (1,257), Hancock (2,344), Hardy (1,107), Harrison (4,114), Jackson (1,510), Jefferson (3,059), Kanawha (10,439), Lewis (737), Lincoln (1,054), Logan (2,160), Marion (2,977), Marshall (2,593), Mason (1,405), McDowell (1,145), Mercer (3,737), Mineral (2,331), Mingo (1,795), Monongalia (6,574), Monroe (834), Morgan (830), Nicholas (957), Ohio (3,154), Pendleton (492), Pleasants (732), Pocahontas (521), Preston (2,266), Putnam (3,578), Raleigh (3,769), Randolph (2,008), Ritchie (508), Roane (410), Summers (641), Taylor (920), Tucker (422), Tyler (515), Upshur (1,307), Wayne (2,149), Webster (223), Wetzel (924), Wirt (303), Wood (6,192), Wyoming (1,449).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.