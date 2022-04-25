PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — A local business in Mercer County, damaged in a hit and run accident earlier this month, received a grant to try and reopen its doors.

The City of Princeton provided a two thousand dollar grant to property owners L & S Enterprises. This beautification grant helps to rebuild the walls of the property leased out to Royal Fades Barbershop.

Samuel Lusk, Economic Development Specialist for the city of Princeton said it’s important to support local businesses in their time of need.

“Since there was a critical need, we wanted to jump into action to do everything we can to make sure property owners are able to repair their property as quickly as possible and have the resources that they need,” said Lusk.

Lusk added any new or existing businesses can apply for a beautification grant and can call Princeton City Hall to learn more.